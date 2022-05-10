U of California-Davis starts demolition for $3B tower

Construction crews began demolishing temporary offices to build a nearly $3.8 billion tower at Sacramento-based University of California Davis Medical Center, the Sacramento Bee reported May 10.

The 14-story tower will replace parts of the hospital that don't meet earthquake-resistance standards that will go into effect in 2030. It will also have a five-story pavilion connecting to the medical center and will triple its intensive care unit abilities.

The 1 million-square-foot project includes operating rooms, an imaging center, an expanded pharmacy, more burn care units and about 400 single-patient rooms. With the expansion, the facility will have 675 to 700 inpatient beds, compared to 646 now.

The tower will open in 2030, according to the report.

Read more here.