Sharp HealthCare launches $2B construction project

San Diego, Calif.-based Sharp HealthCare kicked off its $2 billion capital improvement plan with its May 26 groundbreaking for Sharp Memorial Hospital's Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center.

The emergency and trauma center is the first phase of the capital projects, according to a Sharp HealthCare news release. The groundbreaking also signals the start of a $250 million fundraising campaign for advancements at its corporate headquarters, regional medical centers and specialty hospitals. So far, $86 million has been raised for the campaign, called "Envision: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare."

The expansion of the emergency and trauma center will add 31 treatment rooms, a new CT room and two specialized rooms for patients with contagious diseases.

Later phases include a new 152-bed patient tower at Sharp Memorial Hospital and 15-bed expansion at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

The projects will happen over the next decade, according to the news release.