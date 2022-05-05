Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements

Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion expansion plan at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, WBUR reported May 4.

The Faulkner Hospital plan, which includes renovations and more patient floors, totals $150 million. The Massachusetts General Hospital expansion will cost $1.9 billion and will add two connected towers.

"The two new buildings at MGH and the addition of new inpatient floors at the Faulkner will significantly enhance our ability to provide the highest level of care for patients, increasing access and enhancing the care experience," Mass General Brigham President and CEO Anne Klibanski, MD, told WBUR. "Mass General Brigham is committed to working in partnership with the state to lower the cost of healthcare in Massachusetts, while building a new continuum of care, ultimately improving patient health outcomes."

The approval comes with conditions, however, according to WBUR. For the women's hospital, conditions include annual data reporting on transfers to and from the hospital and emergency department, as well as a $7.5 million contribution to community health initiatives.

For the general hospital, there are also data-reporting conditions and a required $93 million community health contribution.

The approval comes after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health chose not to endorse the system's $223.7 million plan for three outpatient surgical centers in Boston suburbs, leading Mass General to withdraw the plan.

The system also must submit a cost-reduction plan by May 16.

