Catholic Health breaks ground on $500M pavilion

Catholic Health broke ground May 12 on a $500 million patient care pavilion at its Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y.

The 300,000-square-foot project will have a 75-bay emergency department, 16 replacement operating rooms and three floors of private patient rooms, the Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based system said.

The project won't increase the hospital's bed count but will give patients more private space, improved clinical areas and better access to key services, the system said.

Completion is slated for early 2025.

"Our strategic objective is to become the most trusted healthcare system on Long Island," Patrick O’Shaughnessy, DO, Catholic Health president and CEO, said in a news release. "Today’s groundbreaking of the patient care pavilion at Good Samaritan Hospital is one more step toward that ultimate goal; the founding Daughters of Wisdom would be very proud."