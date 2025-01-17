5 systems launching hospital projects in 2025

While at least two hospitals have closed in 2025, several health systems have announced expansion projects or new hospitals this month.

Here are six new projects Becker's has reported on since Jan. 8:

1. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a new patient tower at AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.), which will open in 2027 and increase the hospital's bed count to 437. The project is part of a $340 million hospital expansion project.

2. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine plans to break ground in 2025 on a 56-bed pediatric hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla., set to open in the third quarter of 2027.

3. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning a $320 million hospital in Bluffton, S.C., expected to open in 2028. The project is undergoing South Carolina's certificate-of-need process.

4. Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System plans to open its first acute care hospital in Kansas in the spring. Plans for the 10-bed hospital and emergency department in Fort Scott are under review by state officials.

5. AdventHealth Parker (Colo.) plans to add a new patient tower as part of a $300 million expansion, including four operating rooms and 60 medical-surgical beds.

6. Cincinnati Children's will more than double inpatient capacity at its Liberty campus as part of a $365 million expansion. The 42-bed hospital will expand to 114 beds when that part of the project is completed in 2028.