Johns Hopkins to break ground on Florida children's hospital: 5 notes

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine plans to break ground in 2025 on a 56-bed pediatric hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Five notes:

1. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Wesley Chapel will span 239,000 square feet and is expected to open in the third quarter of 2027, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

2. The hospital will open with 56 beds in the first phase, including 44 inpatient acute care beds with dedicated space for family amenities and sleeping. The facility will also be equipped to support ICU-level care.

3. The remaining bed capacity will include a 12-bed inpatient rehabilitation program.

4. The hospital will feature a 16-bed emergency department and four operating rooms.

5. Additional components include an ambulatory outpatient clinic, sleep lab, infusion center, full-service laboratory, pharmacy and diagnostic testing services.