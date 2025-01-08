AdventHealth Colorado hospital's $300M expansion: 5 things to know

AdventHealth Parker in Colorado plans to add a patient tower as part of a $300 million expansion.

Here are five things to know:

1. Construction on the 186,000-square-foot tower will begin in February, with completion and patient care expected by February 2027, according to a Jan. 7 news release from Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

2. The tower will feature four operating rooms, 16 pre- and postoperative rooms, 60 medical-surgical beds, a sterile processing department, two cardiac catheterization labs and two interventional radiology labs.

3. Three floors will be designated for future patient beds, the release said.

4. Parker's population has grown by 72% since the hospital opened in 2004 and is projected to increase by another 8% by 2027, according to the release.

5. As the town's largest employer, AdventHealth Parker expects to create at least 100 additional jobs when the tower opens.