Cincinnati Children's $365M hospital expansion: 7 things to know

Cincinnati Children's will more than double its inpatient capacity at its Liberty campus as part of a $365 million expansion project.

Seven things to know:

1. The project will add surgical operating rooms and a medical office building next to the hospital, according to a Jan. 8 health system news release.

2. The current 42-bed hospital will expand to 114 beds when that part of the project is completed in summer 2028.

3. A four-story addition will include four new operating rooms, three surgical procedure rooms and 10 additional emergency department rooms.

4. More than 100,000 square feet of current space will be renovated, including expansions of the pharmacy, lab and sterile processing department.

5. The expansion is expected to create at least 250 new jobs over five years. The Liberty campus currently employs more than 1,025 individuals.

6. Site preparation will begin in March, with construction on the medical office building starting in summer 2025 and completion expected in 2027.

7. The Liberty campus opened in 2008 with 12 beds and has since added an inpatient unit, urgent care and a proton therapy center.