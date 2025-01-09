Novant's $320M South Carolina hospital: 4 updates

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning a $320 million hospital in Bluffton, S.C., expected to open mid-2028.

Here are four updates on the project:

1. Novant Health Bluffton Medical Center will span 194,500 square feet, Joel Taylor, market president of Novant Health Hilton Medical Center, said in a statement shared with Becker's on Jan. 9.

2. Novant Health's proposal is undergoing South Carolina's certificate-of-need process. Construction will begin if approval is granted, Mr. Taylor said.

3. The health system is also developing plans for a freestanding emergency department and outpatient and specialty clinics in the Bluffton area, according to Mr. Taylor.

4. As part of its expansion efforts into South Carolina, Novant Health is also working to support affordable housing across the region, marked by a $1 million donation to the Coastal Community Development Corp.