AdventHealth Florida hospital's $340M expansion: 4 things to know

AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.) broke ground on a new patient tower, which will bring its total bed count to 437.

Four things to know:

1. The tower will feature three operating rooms and 80 progressive care beds, according to a Jan. 15 health system news release.

2. It is part of a $340 million hospital expansion project, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

3. The new tower is slated to open in late 2027.

4. The tower will enable AdventHealth Celebration to provide services such as cardiac surgery and advanced neurosurgical care, hospital CEO Amanda Maggard said in the release.