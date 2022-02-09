5 hospital construction projects worth $1B or more

Five hospital and health system construction projects worth $1 billion or more have been announced or advanced since Dec. 1, 2021.

1. $1.7B upgrade of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center gets key approval

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8 approved a $1.7 billion capital project for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif.

2. $3.8B UC Davis hospital gets green light despite concerns

Expansion plans for Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center have been approved by a committee of the University of California Board of Regents after the university agreed to include support for underserved populations in the community, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Jan. 30.

3. Cleveland Clinic investing $1.3B in capital projects

Cleveland Clinic is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects in 2022, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an annual State of Clinic address Jan. 26.

4. Hawaii hospital breaks ground on $1B campus modernization

Straub Medical Center in Honolulu broke ground Dec. 13 on a $1 billion, 15-year project that will nearly triple the size of its campus, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

5. Queen's Medical Center plans $1B campus modernization

The Queen's Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center and safety-net facility in Hawaii, is planning a $1 billion, 15-year campus modernization project, an executive with the Honolulu-based organization told Becker's.