Queen's Medical Center plans $1B campus modernization

The Queen's Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center and safety-net facility in Hawaii, is planning a $1 billion, 15-year campus modernization project, an executive with the Honolulu-based organization told Becker's.

The first part of the modernization, which will begin in the next 18 months, is expanding the hospital's emergency department, according to Jason Chang, COO of Queen's Health Systems and president of Queen's Medical Center.

The $85 million project will more than double the amount of bays in the ED at Queen's Medical Center from 27 to 57.

"We're doing that first because it is the front door of the hospital and it's the busiest emergency department in the state," Mr. Chang said. "We have outgrown the space."

In addition to the ED expansion, Queen's Medical Center will work to transition to all private patient rooms, add intensive care unit beds, build 10 new ORs and expand the facility for its specialty services.

When the project is complete, Queen's Medical Center will demolish seven aging buildings but grow from 575 licensed beds to 730, according to Mr. Chang.



Mr. Chang added that the project is "exciting and definitely necessary" because the hospital has been running at about 97 percent to 104 percent capacity for the last few years.

While the hospital modernization project still needs approval from Hawaii regulators, Mr. Chang said it has received only positive feedback from planning committees, legislatures and other parties involved.

"We've had overwhelming support from all major constituents," he said. "I think a lot of that is the legacy of Queen's and what we mean to the community and populations we care for."