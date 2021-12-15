Hawaii hospital breaks ground on $1B campus modernization

Straub Medical Center in Honolulu broke ground Dec. 13 on a $1 billion, 15-year project that will nearly triple the size of its campus, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

The project, which will be built in four phases, includes constructing a new medical building, renovating the current hospital and expanding the parking garage to 1,650 spaces.

The first phase is expanding its parking garage, the second phase is building the new medical facility, the third phase will focus on outdoor space and the fourth phase will include renovations to its existing hospital, according to Hawaii Public Radio.

When the project is complete, the campus will have 760,000 square feet of space. Currently, the medical center has 260,000 square feet of space.

Straub Medical Center said it will fund the project through a mix of philanthropy, bonds and its own assets.