$1.7B upgrade of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center gets key approval

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8 approved a $1.7 billion capital project for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif.

The project will bring new healthcare services to the 72-acre medical campus and ensure Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is compliant with California's updated earthquake rules, which take effect in 2030.

The project includes building a new 468,000-square-foot inpatient building with 346 beds, a new emergency department and a rooftop helicopter landing pad.



The project is slated to take five years to complete.

"This is a vision for the future of healthcare in LA County that we are now closer to making a reality," Los Angeles County Board Chair Holly Mitchell said. "The upgrades to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will develop a modern medical campus that serves the totality of our residents' healthcare needs while protecting the surrounding environment it is built in."