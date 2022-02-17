Top 15 specialties for telehealth

Telehealth adoption rates are highest for specialties that manage chronic illness, according to the "State of Telemedicine" report released Feb. 16 by health IT and telehealth networking platform Doximity.

Doximity ranked 15 adult specialties by their telehealth adoption rates based on physicians who were users of the company's telehealth platform from January 2020 through June 2021:

  1. Endocrinology

  2. Gastroenterology

  3. Rheumatology

  4. Urology

  5. Nephrology

  6. Cardiology

  7. Otolaryngology

  8. Neurology

  9. Allergy and immunology

  10. Hematology/oncology

  11. Family medicine

  12. Dermatology

  13. Geriatrics

  14. Pulmonology

  15. Psychiatry

