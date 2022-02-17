Top 15 specialties for telehealth

Listen
Telehealth adoption rates are highest for specialties that manage chronic illness, according to the "State of Telemedicine" report released Feb. 16 by health IT and telehealth networking platform Doximity.
Doximity ranked 15 adult specialties by their telehealth adoption rates based on physicians who were users of the company's telehealth platform from January 2020 through June 2021:
- Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Rheumatology
- Urology
- Nephrology
- Cardiology
- Otolaryngology
- Neurology
- Allergy and immunology
- Hematology/oncology
- Family medicine
- Dermatology
- Geriatrics
- Pulmonology
- Psychiatry