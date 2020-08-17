Tennessee lawmakers pass legislation requiring permanent telemedicine coverage

Tennessee lawmakers on Aug. 13 passed a bill that would require insurance companies to cover telemedicine services in place of in-person visits when medically necessary, according to the Tennessean.

The legislation would allow services to be covered when delivered via telemedicine as a replacement to in-person physician visits for the same conditions.

Payers will be required to cover telemedicine services at the same rate as in-person care, but the requirement expires in April 2022.

The bill now awaits signature from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

