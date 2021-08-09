Telehealth use stabilizes after 3 months of decline: 3 things to know 

Telehealth use among individuals with private health insurance stabilized in May after three months of dropping rates, according to healthcare data cost organization Fair Health.

Three things to know:

1. Telehealth claim lines increased 2 percent nationally from April to May, rising from 4.9 percent of medical claim lines in April to 5 percent in May.

2. Telehealth claim lines declined each month from February to April, according to the report. In April, telehealth made up 4.9 percent of claim lines and 5.6 percent of claim lines in March.

3. In May, the top five reasons for telehealth visits were mental health conditions (60.4 percent), developmental disorders (2.8 percent), acute respiratory diseases and infections (2.8 percent), joint/soft tissue diseases and issues (2.5 percent), substance use disorders (1.4 percent).