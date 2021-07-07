Telehealth use falls across US for 3rd straight month: 3 things to know 

Telehealth usage among individuals with private health insurance fell for the third consecutive month in April, dropping by 12.5 percent, according to healthcare data cost organization Fair Health. 

Three things to know: 

1. Telehealth claim lines made up 4.9 percent of medical claim lines in April and 5.6 percent of claim lines in March, according to the July 7 report. 

2. In February, telehealth claim lines decreased by 15.7 percent; April's drop in claim lines was greater than March's, a 5.1 percent reduction. 

3. The top five reasons for telehealth visits in April were mental health conditions (51.3 percent), developmental disorders (3 percent), joint and soft tissue diseases and issues (2.7 percent), acute respiratory diseases and infections (2.5 percent) and general symptoms (1.5 percent).

 

