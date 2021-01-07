Rennova completes agreement to create telehealth company

Rennova Health recently completed an agreement with InnovaQor, a subsidiary of TPT Global Tech, to merge Rennova's software and genetic testing divisions and form a company providing telehealth.

The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based healthcare services provider, which also owns and operates rural hospitals, completed the agreement Dec. 31, according to the Jan. 6 news release. Rennova initiated plans for the new company, to be called InnovaQor, last June.

As part of InnovaQor and TPT Global Tech's previous license agreement, the two companies have agreed to create a telehealth platform that combines telemedicine with EHR-like capabilities, making virtual visits and communication with providers accessible to patients via smartphone.

The deal is expected to close by Jan. 31.

More articles on telehealth:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock rolls out geriatric telemedicine emergency care, training to 4 rural hospitals

Massachusetts mandates continued insurance coverage of telehealth after pandemic: 3 details

UCLA Health develops triage process to identify when telehealth is appropriate for care delivery

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.