Rennova Health to spin off 2 units, create telehealth company

Rennova Health plans to spin off its diagnostics and software businesses to create a company focused on providing telehealth, the West Palm Beach, Fla.-based provider said last week.

Rennova Health, a healthcare services provider that also owns and operates rural hospitals, is merging the spun-off divisions with InnovaQor, a subsidiary of TPT Global Tech.

The company, to be called InnovaQor, aims to create a next-generation telehealth platform that combines telemedicine with EHR-like capabilities.

"We see firsthand the need our rural hospitals have to secure and retain patients. The product envisaged here will create immense value for many healthcare providers and provide a permanent solution to the current, and probably extended, reluctance of many people in the current pandemic to visit doctors’ practices and hospitals for initial consultations," said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova Health.

