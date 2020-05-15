Premera Blue Cross pioneers low-premium virtual care plan

Health insurer Premera Blue Cross is launching its first virtual primary care plan, available to Washington state employers.

The new health plan, dubbed Premera Now, offers access to a virtual provider from telemedicine company 98point6 at any time with a $0 copay. The plan is offered at a lower premium than standard PPO plans and is currently available for purchase by Washington state employers, with benefits effective Oct. 1.

Members can access their providers through the Premera Now app, which operates on 98point6's virtual care platform. At the start of a virtual visit, an automated assistant gathers information on the user's symptoms and collects photos, if needed. A physician then reviews the case and provides diagnosis and treatment over in-app text messaging.

In March, Premera announced telemedicine offerings through partnerships with 98point6 and Doctor on Demand as well as waived cost shares for all telemedicine services for COVID-19 treatment.

