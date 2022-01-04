Outcomes from telemedicine just as good as in-person care, study shows 

Replacing and augmenting regular in-person visits with virtual care results in similar health outcomes and patient satisfaction, U.S. News & World Report reported Jan. 3

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine reviewed 38 clinical trials from 2013 to 2021 that measured the ability of telehealth to replace or enhance regular patient care.

Researchers found that in most cases, care provided by telemedicine had the same or even better quality than in-person visits. Some of the conditions that patients were treated for via telehealth were diabetes, respiratory illnesses and chronic pain, among others.

The study didn't take into account diagnosing disease or preventing illness.