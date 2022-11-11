Ohio health system to implement virtual patient monitoring

TriHealth will use Andor Health's remote patient monitoring system to elevate its telehealth ecosystem.

The platform, ThinkAndor Virtual Patient Monitoring, will help the Cincinnati-based system monitor patients against tailored care plans and virtually connect with patients directly from a unified care team dashboard, according to a Nov. 10 press release from Andor Health.

"We started with Andor by building our remote patient care service, which helps us care for patients managing chronic conditions in between office visits. Next up — modernizing the way we offer scheduled and on-demand telehealth visits," said Nick Kostoff, senior manager of telehealth at TriHealth. "Efficiency, ease of use and quality reporting are critical aspects for those who use or support these care models. The ThinkAndor partnership/platform will help us better deliver on these crucial components, as we strive to create operationally excellent telehealth programs that are highly adoptable for our patients and providers."