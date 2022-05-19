Intermountain launches new pediatric telehealth program

Burley, Idaho-based Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is expanding access to pediatric specialist care through the launch of a new telehealth program.

The health system is launching Pediatric TeleHealth Consults, a program that will provide access to pediatric trauma and critical care specialists, provider-to-provider consultations, and connect physicians and nurses at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital with Intermountain Cassia Regional caregivers and patients, according to a May 18 press release.

Pediatric telecritical care nurses will also be available to virtually help answer any questions for the nurses on site who administer the treatment to the child.

"All children should have access to the best experts in healthcare regardless of where they live," said Bowen Harris, nurse administrator at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital. "This technology allows us to bring those experts right into our community when we need them, especially during an emergency."

The aim of the program is to give patients access to specialists any time of day, as well as avoid transfers to other hospitals.