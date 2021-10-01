FCC awards $41M more in telehealth funding to 72 providers

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The Federal Communications Commission on Sept. 29 awarded a total of $41.1 million to 72 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.

The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This round of funding follows the FCC's $41.9 million disbursement to 62 providers in August. The FCC has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C. 

Below are the 72 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects:

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): $791,497

  2. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): $1 million

  3. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (Anchorage): $798,147

  4. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.): $408,140

  5. AtlantiCare Health System (Cape May, N.J.): $533,062

  6. Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.): $209,008

  7. Baton Rouge (La.) General Medical Center: $367,664

  8. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): $984,183

  9. Beth Israel Medical Center (New York City): $920,000

  10. Bon Secours Health System (Marriottsville, Md.) $308,246

  11. Brighter Beginnings Richmond Family Health Clinic (Philadelphia): $1 million

  12. Camillus Health Concern (Miami): $983,464

  13. Care Resource Community Health Centers (Miami): $966,542

  14. Carolina Community Health Center (Wilson, N.C.): $1 million

  15. Centerville Clinics (Fredericktown, Pa.): $224,204

  16. CentraCare Health System (St. Cloud, Minn.): $234,352

  17. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): $997,597

  18. Cherokee Health System (Talbot, Tenn.): $861,560

  19. Community Health Net (Erie, Pa.):  $327,661

  20. Community Health of South Florida (Miami): $347,850

  21. Cornell Scott-Hill Health Corp. (New Haven, Conn.): $713,726

  22. Cornerstone Family Healthcare (Cornwall, N.Y.): $390,329

  23. Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.): $987,991

  24. Covenant Living Communities and Services (Skokie, Ill.): $95,113

  25. Detroit Health Care for the Homeless: $221,619

  26. East Liberty Family Health Care Center (Pittsburgh): $427,782

  27. Family Health Care (Baldwin, Mich.): $713,656

  28. Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers): $13,801

  29. Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.): $747,665

  30. Gaston Family Health Services (Gastonia, N.C.): $983,524

  31. The Guthrie Clinic (Troy, Pa.): $949,721

  32. The Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri (Lexington): $285,871

  33. Health Services (Montgomery, Ala.): $533,071

  34. The Heartland Health Centers (Chicago): $460,635

  35. Hills & Dales General Hospital (Cass City, Mich.): $684,801

  36. Horizon Health Services (Buffalo, N.Y.): $697,590

  37. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital: $394,478

  38. Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center: $295,298

  39. Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles): $895,102

  40. Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Id.): $784,023

  41. Lee Memorial Health System (Fort Myers, Fla.): $1 million

  42. Lone Star Circle of Care (Georgetown, Texas): $220,476

  43. Maniilaq Health Center (Kotzebue, Alaska): $637,869

  44. Maple City Health Care Center (Goshen, Ind.): $312,073

  45. The Medical Center at Bowling Green (Ky.): $100,325

  46. The Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (Charleston): $607,978

  47. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.): $974,968

  48. Methodist Healthcare Memphis (Tenn.) Hospitals: $280,211

  49. Morris Heights Health Center (New York City): $197,529

  50. Neighborcare Health at Rainier Beach (Seattle): $823,563

  51. Nett Lake (Minn.) Health Services: $120,305

  52. Northwest Buffalo (N.Y.) Community Health Care Center: $479,019

  53. North Slope Borough (Alaska) Health & Social Service Department: $319,409

  54. The North Central Family Medical Center (Rock Hill, S.C.): $269,050

  55. Orange Blossom Family Health (Orlando, Fla.): $126,360

  56. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.): $943,644

  57. Philadelphia FIGHT: $399,183

  58. Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.): $625,790

  59. Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago): $44,107

  60. Salud Family Health Center (Lupton, Colo.): $433,140

  61. Samaritan Healthcare (Moses Lake, Wash.) $425,449

  62. Shore Memorial Hospital (Somers Point, N.J.): $770,000

  63. South Boston Community Health Center: $45,557

  64. St. Luke Community Healthcare (Ronan, Mont.): $251,609

  65. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: $1 million

  66. The University of Florida College of Medicine (Jacksonville): $480,364

  67. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center: $996,280

  68. USA Health University Hospital (Mobile, Ala.): $833,250

  69. Vidant Health System (Greenville, N.C.): $897,000

  70. Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (Honesdale, Pa.): $421,883

  71. Whittier Street Health Center (Roxbury, Mass.): $936,400

  72. Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City): $601,397 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles