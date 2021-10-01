FCC awards $41M more in telehealth funding to 72 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on Sept. 29 awarded a total of $41.1 million to 72 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.

The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This round of funding follows the FCC's $41.9 million disbursement to 62 providers in August. The FCC has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C.

Below are the 72 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects: