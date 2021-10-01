FCC awards $41M more in telehealth funding to 72 providers

Listen
The Federal Communications Commission on Sept. 29 awarded a total of $41.1 million to 72 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.
The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This round of funding follows the FCC's $41.9 million disbursement to 62 providers in August. The FCC has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C.
Below are the 72 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects:
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): $791,497
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): $1 million
- The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (Anchorage): $798,147
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.): $408,140
- AtlantiCare Health System (Cape May, N.J.): $533,062
- Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.): $209,008
- Baton Rouge (La.) General Medical Center: $367,664
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): $984,183
- Beth Israel Medical Center (New York City): $920,000
- Bon Secours Health System (Marriottsville, Md.) $308,246
- Brighter Beginnings Richmond Family Health Clinic (Philadelphia): $1 million
- Camillus Health Concern (Miami): $983,464
- Care Resource Community Health Centers (Miami): $966,542
- Carolina Community Health Center (Wilson, N.C.): $1 million
- Centerville Clinics (Fredericktown, Pa.): $224,204
- CentraCare Health System (St. Cloud, Minn.): $234,352
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): $997,597
- Cherokee Health System (Talbot, Tenn.): $861,560
- Community Health Net (Erie, Pa.): $327,661
- Community Health of South Florida (Miami): $347,850
- Cornell Scott-Hill Health Corp. (New Haven, Conn.): $713,726
- Cornerstone Family Healthcare (Cornwall, N.Y.): $390,329
- Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.): $987,991
- Covenant Living Communities and Services (Skokie, Ill.): $95,113
- Detroit Health Care for the Homeless: $221,619
- East Liberty Family Health Care Center (Pittsburgh): $427,782
- Family Health Care (Baldwin, Mich.): $713,656
- Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers): $13,801
- Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.): $747,665
- Gaston Family Health Services (Gastonia, N.C.): $983,524
- The Guthrie Clinic (Troy, Pa.): $949,721
- The Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri (Lexington): $285,871
- Health Services (Montgomery, Ala.): $533,071
- The Heartland Health Centers (Chicago): $460,635
- Hills & Dales General Hospital (Cass City, Mich.): $684,801
- Horizon Health Services (Buffalo, N.Y.): $697,590
- Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital: $394,478
- Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center: $295,298
- Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles): $895,102
- Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Id.): $784,023
- Lee Memorial Health System (Fort Myers, Fla.): $1 million
- Lone Star Circle of Care (Georgetown, Texas): $220,476
- Maniilaq Health Center (Kotzebue, Alaska): $637,869
- Maple City Health Care Center (Goshen, Ind.): $312,073
- The Medical Center at Bowling Green (Ky.): $100,325
- The Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (Charleston): $607,978
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.): $974,968
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis (Tenn.) Hospitals: $280,211
- Morris Heights Health Center (New York City): $197,529
- Neighborcare Health at Rainier Beach (Seattle): $823,563
- Nett Lake (Minn.) Health Services: $120,305
- Northwest Buffalo (N.Y.) Community Health Care Center: $479,019
- North Slope Borough (Alaska) Health & Social Service Department: $319,409
- The North Central Family Medical Center (Rock Hill, S.C.): $269,050
- Orange Blossom Family Health (Orlando, Fla.): $126,360
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.): $943,644
- Philadelphia FIGHT: $399,183
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.): $625,790
- Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago): $44,107
- Salud Family Health Center (Lupton, Colo.): $433,140
- Samaritan Healthcare (Moses Lake, Wash.) $425,449
- Shore Memorial Hospital (Somers Point, N.J.): $770,000
- South Boston Community Health Center: $45,557
- St. Luke Community Healthcare (Ronan, Mont.): $251,609
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: $1 million
- The University of Florida College of Medicine (Jacksonville): $480,364
- The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center: $996,280
- USA Health University Hospital (Mobile, Ala.): $833,250
- Vidant Health System (Greenville, N.C.): $897,000
- Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (Honesdale, Pa.): $421,883
- Whittier Street Health Center (Roxbury, Mass.): $936,400
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City): $601,397