FCC awards $41M more in telehealth funding to 62 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on Aug. 26 awarded $41.9 million in funding to 62 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.
The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This is the second round of funding for the program and follows the FCC's $31 million disbursement to 32 providers in June.
With the Aug. 26 funding, the FCC now has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C.
Below are the 62 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects:
1. Mobile (Ala.) County Health Department: $803,979
2. SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (Juneau): $804,092
3. Norton Sound Health Corporation (Nome, Alaska): $416,250
4. LBJ Tropical Medical Center (Faga'alu, American Samoa): $334,519
5. Tafuna Family Health Center (American Samoa): $187,297
6. Tuba City (Ariz.) Regional Health Care: $266,946
7. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): $982,589
8. Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging: $862,906
9. Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Colorado Springs, Colo.): $999,565
10. Community Health Center, Inc. (Middletown, Conn.): $999,023
11. La Red Health Center (Millford, Del.): $287,765
12. Elaine Ellis Center of Health (Washington, D.C.): $332,124
13. MCR Health Inc. (Palmetto, Fla.): $1,000,000
14. Georgia Primary Care Association (Decatur): $998,514
15. Guam Memorial Hospital Authority: $722,000
16. Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu): $924,603
17. University of Hawaii Maternal Telehealth Network for Maternal Fetal Medicine (Honolulu): $899,106
18. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho): $699,815
19. Mercy Health System (Rockford, Ill.): $1,000,000
20. HealthLinc Valparaiso (Ind.): $362,696
21. Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center: $946,100
22. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (Pittsburg, Kan.): $366,167
23. Dayspring Health (Williamsburg, Ky.): $455,420
24. Baton Rouge (La.) General Medical Center-Bluebonnet Campus: $377,439
25. Alfond Center for Health (Augusta, Maine): $603,315
26. University of Maryland (Baltimore): $977,066
27. St. Luke's Hospital (New Bedford, Mass.): $1,000,000
28. Sparrow Health System (Lansing, Mich.): $586,375
29. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): $981,204
30. Magnolia Regional Health Center (Corinth, Miss.) $471,885
31. SSM Health (St. Louis): $914,400
32. Bighorn Valley Health Center (Hardin, Mont.): $930,000
33. University of Montana College of Health (Missoula): $679,441
34. Nebraska Urban Indian Health Medical Center (Lincoln): $190,875
35. Nevada Health Centers (Carson City): $995,087
36. Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center (Nashua, N.H.): $801,768
37. Neighborhood Health Services Corporation (Plainfield, N.J.): $491,308
38. Presbyterian Medical Services (Santa Fe, N.M.) $357,725
39. United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.): $562,116
40. Cape Fear Valley Health System (Fayetteville, N.C.): $998,357
41. McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (Watford City, N.D.): $194,267
42. Commonwealth Health Center (Northern Mariana Islands): $522,752
43. Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $812,876
44. Integris Health Baptist Medical Center (Oklahoma City): $998,854
45. La Clinica del Valle Family Health Center (Medford, Ore.): $123,792
46. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $999,910
47. Med Centro Healthcare System (Puerto Rico): $909,391
48. Centro de Salud Integral en Naranjito (Puerto Rico): $869,990
49. East Bay Family Health Center (Riverside, R.I.): $164,950
50. St. Francis Hospital (Charleston, S.C.): $853,062
51. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $967,438
52. Mountain States Health Alliance (Johnson City, Tenn.): $994,354
53. El Centro de Corazón, Magnolia Health Center (Houston): $999,880
54. Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital: $275,850
55. University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington): $606,997
56. Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital: $933,385
57. Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (Virgin Islands): $345,566
58. Virgin Islands Healthcare Foundation: $416,002
59. New Health Programs Association (Chewwelah, Wash.): $485,047
60. Cabin Creek Health Systems (Dawes, W.Va.): $304,521
61. Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.): $682,016
62. American Telemedicine Connect Consortium (Wyo.): $949,592