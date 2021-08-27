FCC awards $41M more in telehealth funding to 62 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on Aug. 26 awarded $41.9 million in funding to 62 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.

The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This is the second round of funding for the program and follows the FCC's $31 million disbursement to 32 providers in June.

With the Aug. 26 funding, the FCC now has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C.

Below are the 62 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects:

1. Mobile (Ala.) County Health Department: $803,979

2. SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (Juneau): $804,092

3. Norton Sound Health Corporation (Nome, Alaska): $416,250

4. LBJ Tropical Medical Center (Faga'alu, American Samoa): $334,519

5. Tafuna Family Health Center (American Samoa): $187,297

6. Tuba City (Ariz.) Regional Health Care: $266,946

7. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): $982,589

8. Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging: $862,906

9. Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Colorado Springs, Colo.): $999,565

10. Community Health Center, Inc. (Middletown, Conn.): $999,023

11. La Red Health Center (Millford, Del.): $287,765

12. Elaine Ellis Center of Health (Washington, D.C.): $332,124

13. MCR Health Inc. (Palmetto, Fla.): $1,000,000

14. Georgia Primary Care Association (Decatur): $998,514

15. Guam Memorial Hospital Authority: $722,000

16. Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu): $924,603

17. University of Hawaii Maternal Telehealth Network for Maternal Fetal Medicine (Honolulu): $899,106

18. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho): $699,815

19. Mercy Health System (Rockford, Ill.): $1,000,000

20. HealthLinc Valparaiso (Ind.): $362,696

21. Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center: $946,100

22. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (Pittsburg, Kan.): $366,167

23. Dayspring Health (Williamsburg, Ky.): $455,420

24. Baton Rouge (La.) General Medical Center-Bluebonnet Campus: $377,439

25. Alfond Center for Health (Augusta, Maine): $603,315

26. University of Maryland (Baltimore): $977,066

27. St. Luke's Hospital (New Bedford, Mass.): $1,000,000

28. Sparrow Health System (Lansing, Mich.): $586,375

29. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): $981,204

30. Magnolia Regional Health Center (Corinth, Miss.) $471,885

31. SSM Health (St. Louis): $914,400

32. Bighorn Valley Health Center (Hardin, Mont.): $930,000

33. University of Montana College of Health (Missoula): $679,441

34. Nebraska Urban Indian Health Medical Center (Lincoln): $190,875

35. Nevada Health Centers (Carson City): $995,087

36. Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center (Nashua, N.H.): $801,768

37. Neighborhood Health Services Corporation (Plainfield, N.J.): $491,308

38. Presbyterian Medical Services (Santa Fe, N.M.) $357,725

39. United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.): $562,116

40. Cape Fear Valley Health System (Fayetteville, N.C.): $998,357

41. McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (Watford City, N.D.): $194,267

42. Commonwealth Health Center (Northern Mariana Islands): $522,752

43. Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $812,876

44. Integris Health Baptist Medical Center (Oklahoma City): $998,854

45. La Clinica del Valle Family Health Center (Medford, Ore.): $123,792

46. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $999,910

47. Med Centro Healthcare System (Puerto Rico): $909,391

48. Centro de Salud Integral en Naranjito (Puerto Rico): $869,990

49. East Bay Family Health Center (Riverside, R.I.): $164,950

50. St. Francis Hospital (Charleston, S.C.): $853,062

51. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $967,438

52. Mountain States Health Alliance (Johnson City, Tenn.): $994,354

53. El Centro de Corazón, Magnolia Health Center (Houston): $999,880

54. Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital: $275,850

55. University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington): $606,997

56. Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital: $933,385

57. Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (Virgin Islands): $345,566

58. Virgin Islands Healthcare Foundation: $416,002

59. New Health Programs Association (Chewwelah, Wash.): $485,047

60. Cabin Creek Health Systems (Dawes, W.Va.): $304,521

61. Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.): $682,016

62. American Telemedicine Connect Consortium (Wyo.): $949,592