FCC awards $31M in telehealth funding to 32 healthcare organizations

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen

The Federal Communications Commission on June 17 awarded $31 million in funding to 32 healthcare organizations as a part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program, which funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the country.

The new projects join 23 other projects that received funding from the FCC earlier in 2021. The program has now awarded more than $57 million to 59 projects serving patients in 30 states and Washington, D.C.

Below are the 32 new funding recipients and how much money they each received for their projects:

  1. Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits, Calif.): $504,900

  2. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: $331,429

  3. Blessing Health System (Quincy, Ill.): $393,012

  4. Boone Memorial Health Services (Danville, W.Va.): $394,400

  5. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System: $1,278,910

  6. Catholic Health Initiatives (Denver): $6,183,189

  7. Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Alaska): $3,300,839

  8. Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.): $1,680,830

  9. Coastal Health Alliance (Point Reyes Station, Calif.): $542,304

  10. Community Health Center of Lubbock (Texas): $59,142

  11. Dubuque (Iowa) Community Mental Health Center: $363,463

  12. Grace Health (Battle Creek, Mich.): $606,339

  13. Heartland Health Centers (Chicago): $693,154

  14. Heritage Behavioral Health Center (Decatur, Ill.): $322,299

  15. Heritage Clinic (Los Angeles): $197,880

  16. Housing Works Health Services (New York City): $2,527,220

  17. Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): $767,210

  18. IHS-CAL Round Valley Indian Health Center (Covelo, Calif): $968,836

  19. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $297,670

  20. Kennedy Krieger Children’s Hospital (Baltimore): $1,960,950

  21. Mobile Medical Care (Silver Spring, Md.): $293,250

  22. RKM Primary Care (Clinton, La.): $79,560

  23. Sheppard Pratt (Towson, Md.): $1,109,287

  24. Summa Health (Akron, Ohio): $783,870

  25. The Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes County (Wooster, Ohio): $80,155

  26. The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (N.H.): $559,634

  27. The MetroHealth System (Cleveland): $901,000

  28. University of Florida (Gainesville): $612,000

  29. University of Hawaii (Honolulu): $320,535

  30. University of Kentucky Healthcare (Lexington): $998,466

  31. Upstate Consortium (Syracuse, N.Y.): $2,050,200

  32. Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital: $104,414

Click here to learn more about each recipient's project.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles