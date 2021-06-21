FCC awards $31M in telehealth funding to 32 healthcare organizations

The Federal Communications Commission on June 17 awarded $31 million in funding to 32 healthcare organizations as a part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program, which funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the country.

The new projects join 23 other projects that received funding from the FCC earlier in 2021. The program has now awarded more than $57 million to 59 projects serving patients in 30 states and Washington, D.C.

Below are the 32 new funding recipients and how much money they each received for their projects:

Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits, Calif.): $504,900



Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: $331,429



Blessing Health System (Quincy, Ill.): $393,012



Boone Memorial Health Services (Danville, W.Va.): $394,400



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System: $1,278,910



Catholic Health Initiatives (Denver): $6,183,189



Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Alaska): $3,300,839



Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.): $1,680,830



Coastal Health Alliance (Point Reyes Station, Calif.): $542,304



Community Health Center of Lubbock (Texas): $59,142



Dubuque (Iowa) Community Mental Health Center: $363,463



Grace Health (Battle Creek, Mich.): $606,339



Heartland Health Centers (Chicago): $693,154



Heritage Behavioral Health Center (Decatur, Ill.): $322,299



Heritage Clinic (Los Angeles): $197,880



Housing Works Health Services (New York City): $2,527,220



Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): $767,210



IHS-CAL Round Valley Indian Health Center (Covelo, Calif): $968,836



Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $297,670



Kennedy Krieger Children’s Hospital (Baltimore): $1,960,950



Mobile Medical Care (Silver Spring, Md.): $293,250



RKM Primary Care (Clinton, La.): $79,560



Sheppard Pratt (Towson, Md.): $1,109,287



Summa Health (Akron, Ohio): $783,870



The Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes County (Wooster, Ohio): $80,155



The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (N.H.): $559,634



The MetroHealth System (Cleveland): $901,000



University of Florida (Gainesville): $612,000



University of Hawaii (Honolulu): $320,535



University of Kentucky Healthcare (Lexington): $998,466



Upstate Consortium (Syracuse, N.Y.): $2,050,200



Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital: $104,414

Click here to learn more about each recipient's project.