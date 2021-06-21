FCC awards $31M in telehealth funding to 32 healthcare organizations

The Federal Communications Commission on June 17 awarded $31 million in funding to 32 healthcare organizations as a part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program, which funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the country.
The new projects join 23 other projects that received funding from the FCC earlier in 2021. The program has now awarded more than $57 million to 59 projects serving patients in 30 states and Washington, D.C.
Below are the 32 new funding recipients and how much money they each received for their projects:
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits, Calif.): $504,900
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: $331,429
- Blessing Health System (Quincy, Ill.): $393,012
- Boone Memorial Health Services (Danville, W.Va.): $394,400
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System: $1,278,910
- Catholic Health Initiatives (Denver): $6,183,189
- Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Alaska): $3,300,839
- Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.): $1,680,830
- Coastal Health Alliance (Point Reyes Station, Calif.): $542,304
- Community Health Center of Lubbock (Texas): $59,142
- Dubuque (Iowa) Community Mental Health Center: $363,463
- Grace Health (Battle Creek, Mich.): $606,339
- Heartland Health Centers (Chicago): $693,154
- Heritage Behavioral Health Center (Decatur, Ill.): $322,299
- Heritage Clinic (Los Angeles): $197,880
- Housing Works Health Services (New York City): $2,527,220
- Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): $767,210
- IHS-CAL Round Valley Indian Health Center (Covelo, Calif): $968,836
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $297,670
- Kennedy Krieger Children’s Hospital (Baltimore): $1,960,950
- Mobile Medical Care (Silver Spring, Md.): $293,250
- RKM Primary Care (Clinton, La.): $79,560
- Sheppard Pratt (Towson, Md.): $1,109,287
- Summa Health (Akron, Ohio): $783,870
- The Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes County (Wooster, Ohio): $80,155
- The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (N.H.): $559,634
- The MetroHealth System (Cleveland): $901,000
- University of Florida (Gainesville): $612,000
- University of Hawaii (Honolulu): $320,535
- University of Kentucky Healthcare (Lexington): $998,466
- Upstate Consortium (Syracuse, N.Y.): $2,050,200
- Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital: $104,414
Click here to learn more about each recipient's project.