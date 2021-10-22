FCC awards $40M more in telehealth funding to 71 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on Oct. 21 awarded a total of $40.46 million to 71 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.

The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This round of funding follows the FCC's $41.1 million disbursement to 72 providers in September. The FCC has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C. 

Below are the 71 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects:

  1. Adelante Healthcare (Phoenix): $868,857

  2. Alleghany Memorial Hospital (Sparta, N.C.): $92,041

  3. Archie Hendricks Sr. Skilled Nursing Facility (Sells, Ariz.): $688,084

  4. The Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $400,725

  5. Baptist Health Medical Center (Little Rock, Ark.): $999,277

  6. Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): $1 million

  7. CareSouth Carolina (Hartsville, S.C.): $242,334

  8. The Center for Family and Child Enrichment (Miami Gardens, Fla.): $78,204

  9. CenterPlace Health (Sarasota, Fla.): $91,179

  10. Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington, Ill.): $271,866

  11. Collier Health Services (Immokalee, Fla.): $506,652

  12. Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Clearwater, Fla.): $962,184

  13. Community Health Center of Richmond (New York City): $335,995

  14. The C.W. Williams Community Health Center (Charlotte, N.C.): $312,399

  15. Denver Health: $529,250

  16. DuBois (Pa.) Regional Medical Center: $530,800

  17. El Paso (Texas) County Hospital District: $763,050

  18. Empower U Community Health Center (Miami): $301,554

  19. Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $409,678

  20. Evergreen Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): $160,806

  21. Family Christian Health Center (Harvey, Ill.): $124,667

  22. Family First Health Corporation (York, Pa.): $620,510

  23. Family Health Centers (Okanogan, Wash.): $212,164

  24. First Nations Community HealthSource (Albuquerque, N.M): $655,395

  25. Forsyth Memorial Hospital (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $1 million

  26. FoundCare (West Palm Beach, Fla.): $942,083

  27. Golden Valley Health Centers (Merced, Calif.): $509,048

  28. Great Lakes Bay Health Centers (Saginaw, Mich.): $963,947

  29. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.): $999,909

  30. Hampton Roads Community Health Center (Portsmouth, Va.): $195,666

  31. HealthPoint (Renton, Wash.): $839,091

  32. The Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center: $795,090

  33. Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, Ohio): $667,723

  34. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): $908,061

  35. Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): $968,131

  36. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City): $659,146

  37. Kodiak (Alaska) Island Health Care Foundation: $86,033

  38. La Casa de Salud (New York City): $419,875

  39. Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $172,354

  40. Loretto Hospital (Chicago): $823,600

  41. Marion County Public Health Department (Indianapolis): $299,799

  42. Marlette Regional Hospital (Gaylord, Mich.): $382,730

  43. Mercy Health (St. Louis, Mo.): $793,788

  44. Mercy Hospitals (Oklahoma City): $776,620

  45. Michigan Primary Care Association (Lansing): $990,000

  46. The Minnie Hamilton Health System (Grantsville, W.Va.): $457,568

  47. Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh, N.Y.): $749,385

  48. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): $697,382

  49. Mount Vernon (N.Y.) Neighborhood Health Center: $761,314

  50. Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home (Gloversville, N.Y.): $283,254

  51. The North Miami Center: $213,834

  52. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $574,413

  53. Okeene (Okla.) Municipal Hospital: $221,821

  54. Oonalaska Wellness Center (Anchorage, Alaska): $79,892

  55. Palmetto Care Connection (Bamberg, S.C.): $782,575

  56. Pillars Community Health (La Grange, Ill.): $598,504

  57. Prairie Ridge Health (Columbus, Wis.): $50,470

  58. Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.): $1 million

  59. Robeson Health Care Corporation (Lumberton, N.C.): $495,633

  60. St. Joseph's Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.): $927,213

  61. Skagit Regional Health (Mount Vernon, Wash.): $38,515

  62. St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City): $998,624

  63. St. Bernard's Healthcare (Jonesboro, Ark.): $547,270

  64. St. John's Episcopal Hospital (New York City): $372,744

  65. Swope Health Services (Kansas City, Mo.): $843,387

  66. Union Community Health Center (New York City): $999,075

  67. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): $1 million

  68. University Hospital of Brooklyn (New York City): $945,421

  69. The University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville): $388,574

  70. Wellstar Health System (Atlanta): $1 million

  71. Wheeler Clinic (Plainville, Conn.): $91,612

