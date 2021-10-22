FCC awards $40M more in telehealth funding to 71 providers

The Federal Communications Commission on Oct. 21 awarded a total of $40.46 million to 71 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.

The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This round of funding follows the FCC's $41.1 million disbursement to 72 providers in September. The FCC has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C.

Below are the 71 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects: