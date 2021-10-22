FCC awards $40M more in telehealth funding to 71 providers

Listen
The Federal Communications Commission on Oct. 21 awarded a total of $40.46 million to 71 healthcare organizations as part of its $100 million Connected Care Pilot Program.
The program funds telehealth projects developed by providers across the U.S. This round of funding follows the FCC's $41.1 million disbursement to 72 providers in September. The FCC has committed grants to providers in every state, territory and Washington, D.C.
Below are the 71 new funding recipients and how much money they received for their projects:
- Adelante Healthcare (Phoenix): $868,857
- Alleghany Memorial Hospital (Sparta, N.C.): $92,041
- Archie Hendricks Sr. Skilled Nursing Facility (Sells, Ariz.): $688,084
- The Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $400,725
- Baptist Health Medical Center (Little Rock, Ark.): $999,277
- Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): $1 million
- CareSouth Carolina (Hartsville, S.C.): $242,334
- The Center for Family and Child Enrichment (Miami Gardens, Fla.): $78,204
- CenterPlace Health (Sarasota, Fla.): $91,179
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington, Ill.): $271,866
- Collier Health Services (Immokalee, Fla.): $506,652
- Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Clearwater, Fla.): $962,184
- Community Health Center of Richmond (New York City): $335,995
- The C.W. Williams Community Health Center (Charlotte, N.C.): $312,399
- Denver Health: $529,250
- DuBois (Pa.) Regional Medical Center: $530,800
- El Paso (Texas) County Hospital District: $763,050
- Empower U Community Health Center (Miami): $301,554
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $409,678
- Evergreen Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): $160,806
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey, Ill.): $124,667
- Family First Health Corporation (York, Pa.): $620,510
- Family Health Centers (Okanogan, Wash.): $212,164
- First Nations Community HealthSource (Albuquerque, N.M): $655,395
- Forsyth Memorial Hospital (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $1 million
- FoundCare (West Palm Beach, Fla.): $942,083
- Golden Valley Health Centers (Merced, Calif.): $509,048
- Great Lakes Bay Health Centers (Saginaw, Mich.): $963,947
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.): $999,909
- Hampton Roads Community Health Center (Portsmouth, Va.): $195,666
- HealthPoint (Renton, Wash.): $839,091
- The Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center: $795,090
- Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, Ohio): $667,723
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): $908,061
- Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): $968,131
- The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City): $659,146
- Kodiak (Alaska) Island Health Care Foundation: $86,033
- La Casa de Salud (New York City): $419,875
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $172,354
- Loretto Hospital (Chicago): $823,600
- Marion County Public Health Department (Indianapolis): $299,799
- Marlette Regional Hospital (Gaylord, Mich.): $382,730
- Mercy Health (St. Louis, Mo.): $793,788
- Mercy Hospitals (Oklahoma City): $776,620
- Michigan Primary Care Association (Lansing): $990,000
- The Minnie Hamilton Health System (Grantsville, W.Va.): $457,568
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh, N.Y.): $749,385
- Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): $697,382
- Mount Vernon (N.Y.) Neighborhood Health Center: $761,314
- Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home (Gloversville, N.Y.): $283,254
- The North Miami Center: $213,834
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $574,413
- Okeene (Okla.) Municipal Hospital: $221,821
- Oonalaska Wellness Center (Anchorage, Alaska): $79,892
- Palmetto Care Connection (Bamberg, S.C.): $782,575
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange, Ill.): $598,504
- Prairie Ridge Health (Columbus, Wis.): $50,470
- Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.): $1 million
- Robeson Health Care Corporation (Lumberton, N.C.): $495,633
- St. Joseph's Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.): $927,213
- Skagit Regional Health (Mount Vernon, Wash.): $38,515
- St. Barnabas Hospital (New York City): $998,624
- St. Bernard's Healthcare (Jonesboro, Ark.): $547,270
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital (New York City): $372,744
- Swope Health Services (Kansas City, Mo.): $843,387
- Union Community Health Center (New York City): $999,075
- UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): $1 million
- University Hospital of Brooklyn (New York City): $945,421
- The University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville): $388,574
- Wellstar Health System (Atlanta): $1 million
- Wheeler Clinic (Plainville, Conn.): $91,612