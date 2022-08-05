Amwell revenue up 7% to $64.5M

Amwell reported a second quarter revenue of $64.5 million, up 7 percent from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Three things to know:

Amwell's subscription revenue increased by 10 percent to $29.6 million from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.



Amwell's total active providers grew to 103,500, up 46 percent compared to 71,000 in the second quarter of 2021.



Amwell's total telehealth visits grew by 19 percent to 1.5 million.

In the same earnings call, Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell said the company will continue to grow its healthcare ecosystem Converge, as well as partner with CVS Health on its primary care initiative.