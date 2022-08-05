Amwell revenue up 7% to $64.5M

Amwell reported a second quarter revenue of $64.5 million, up 7 percent from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Three things to know:
- Amwell's subscription revenue increased by 10 percent to $29.6 million from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Amwell's total active providers grew to 103,500, up 46 percent compared to 71,000 in the second quarter of 2021.
- Amwell's total telehealth visits grew by 19 percent to 1.5 million.
In the same earnings call, Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell said the company will continue to grow its healthcare ecosystem Converge, as well as partner with CVS Health on its primary care initiative.