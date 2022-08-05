Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership

Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call.

Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed to bring together the many elements of CVS Health ecosystem services into a single integrated experience with a unified digital front door."

The offering, announced in May, gives consumers access to primary care, on-demand care, chronic condition management and mental health services and will be available to eligible Aetna and CVS Caremark members.

"CVS is a fascinating organization with insurance capabilities, retail capabilities, care delivery networks, condition management services and so much more," said Dr. Schoenberg. "We couldn't be more proud and excited about the fact that they chose us as the backdrop for their effort and that effort is very significant. It is a very, very important undertaking."

The partnership with CVS expands Amwell's reach into primary care.

The company launched Converge, a healthcare ecosystem in April. Converge makes all of Amwell's products and programs, plus third-party applications, available in one place.