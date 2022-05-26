CVS Health launches a new virtual primary care service

CVS Health launched a new virtual primary care service that will offer integrated care services through one platform, it announced May 26.

CVS Health Virtual Primary Care will connect a range of health offerings including clinical services, expertise and data in one coordinated platform, giving members the access to primary care, mental health and chronic pain management as well as the option of in-person care.

The service will also include nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed vocational nurses all available for contact through the online platform. The care team will also be able to consult with pharmacists when necessary. The service will utilize an interoperable EHR.

"We're meeting people where they are on their health care journey and providing care that is more convenient and easier to access. When we make it simple, we can help people lead healthier lives," said CVS Health Vice President, Enterprise Virtual Care Creagh Milford, DO.

The services will become available to fully insured Aetna customers, self-insured plan holders and CVS Caremark customers in 2023.