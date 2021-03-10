Amwell joins hospital-at-home care initiative backed by Amazon, Intermountain, Ascension

Moving Health Home, a new healthcare coalition formed to expand home-based clinical care, added Amwell to the list of its founding members alongside Amazon Care, Intermountain, Ascension and others.

The telehealth company announced its involvement in the coalition March 10, and said it will work with the other founders to support and update healthcare policy changes designating the home as a site of clinical service.

Amazon Care, which provides telemedicine and in-person primary care services to its employees, and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain and St. Louis-based Ascension will collaborate with Amwell to apply tech advancements in telehealth, remote monitoring and medical records-sharing to home care.

Other founders of the coalition include Signify Health, Landmark Health, Dispatch Health, Elara Caring, and Home Instead.

