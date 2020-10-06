AdventHealth expands telehealth program by adding Florida virtual ICU

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system AdventHealth will roll out another virtual intensive care unit, this time at its hospital in Lake Wales, Fla.

The health system is scaling up its existing partnership with telehealth service provider Advanced ICU Care, as the Lake Wales location will join several other AdventHealth hospitals that have telehealth-enabled ICUs. The partnership involves remote inpatient telemetry monitoring in addition to virtual ICU services.

"AdventHealth Lake Wales is pleased to partner with Advanced ICU Care for tele-ICU services that provide critical support to our frontline clinical teams in the ICU," Kulmeet Kundlas, MD, chief of staff at AdventHealth Lake Wales, said in an Oct. 6 news release.

According to the news release, the new virtual ICU implementation will aid AdventHealth Lake Wales in achieving the health system's three-tiered care goal to reduce mortality rates, support bedside care providers and improve its use of data to better support best practice compliance.

