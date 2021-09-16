6 physician specialties using telehealth the most: AMA 

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, dermatology physician practices have turned to telehealth for conducting patient visits the most compared to other physician specialties, according to a recent American Medical Association analysis.

For its latest Physician Practice Benchmark Survey, the AMA examined physicians' use of telehealth between September 2018 and September 2020.

Over that period, physicians' use of virtual visits skyrocketed because of the pandemic. Seventy percent of physicians said they work in practices that used videoconferencing for patient visits in September 2020, up from 14.3 percent of physicians in September 2018.

Here are the percentages of physicians surveyed who said their practices used videoconferencing for patient visits: