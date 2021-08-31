5 health systems expanding telehealth

Below is a list of five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services in the past five months.

Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City launched a virtual urgent care program.



Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health partnered with TytoCare to enable remote medical exams with a handheld exam kit provided to the patient.



Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger launched ​​virtual visits for conditions generally seen by its urgent care clinics.



The health system also launched ConnectedCare365, a virtual care delivery platform for patients with chronic diseases that uses remote monitoring, artificial intelligence and data analysis tools to improve patient outcomes.



New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health launched an on-demand emergency room program, allowing patients to access physicians in the middle of the night.



Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare bolstered its telehealth and digital care services by purchasing Classic Air Medical, an air medical transport company serving patients in eight states.