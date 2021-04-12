Intermountain expands telehealth, digital care services through air medical transportation acquisition

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to bolster its telehealth and digital care services by purchasing Classic Air Medical, an air medical transport company serving patients in eight states, the health system said April 12.

The acquisition will support Intermountain's expansion of physicians, clinics and hospitals through extra coordination with telehealth and digital care, according to the news release.

As caregivers in rural hospitals use telehealth, Classic will make it easier to transport patients to the nearest medical facilities that are best equipped if the patient needs higher acuity and more specialized care.

Classic has 22 bases primarily located in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Alaska. Intermountain expects the transaction to be finalized by summer of 2021.

