Prisma Health using handheld exam kits to expand telehealth: 4 things to know

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health and TytoCare are partnering to enable remote medical exams with a handheld exam kit provided to the patient.

Four things to know:



1. Providers will be able to diagnose and treat patients remotely during telehealth visits with TytoCare's FDA-cleared exam kit, according to an Aug. 17 news release.



2. The kit allows patients to perform heart, ear, throat, lung, heart rate and temperature examinations on themselves. Physicians will be able to guide patients, including patients who are children, through the medical exams.



3. The partnership is trying to replicate in-person visits and keep pace with patients' expectations for on-demand care, according to the news release.



4. Prisma Health is using federal funds from the COVID-19 disaster relief program to back the partnership. The health system will use TytoCare's tools in schools and in care for older adults.