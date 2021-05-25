Geisinger launches chronic disease remote monitoring system

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System on May 25 launched ConnectedCare365, a virtual care delivery platform for patients with chronic diseases that uses remote monitoring, artificial intelligence and data analysis tools to improve patient outcomes.

ConnectedCare365 allows patients to monitor their weight, blood pressure, glucose and other metrics using a mobile app. The platform analyzes the data patients generate, as well as relevant information from their EHR, to communicate directly with their care team.

Clinicians use the platform to triage patients' needs and help them avoid hospital visits. The care team is also available to patients and their families through the platform's direct messaging feature.

"This is a fundamentally different approach to chronic disease management," Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, Geisinger's chief innovation officer, said in a news release. "Using predictive analytics, as well as real-time analysis of clinical and patient-generated data, ConnectedCare365 will help our patients achieve their health goals and better manage chronic conditions."