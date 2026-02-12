Intermountain expands trauma telehealth to support rural pediatric care

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has expanded its pediatric trauma telehealth program through its Primary Children’s Hospital to provide real-time clinical guidance to emergency departments across the region.

The service connects rural and community hospitals with pediatric trauma specialists at the region’s only level 1 pediatric trauma center, according to a Feb. 11 health system news release. Within 15 minutes of activation, an expert from Primary Children’s is available via phone or video to assist the local care team in evaluating injuries, reviewing imaging and labs and advising on next steps.

The program aims to reduce unnecessary transfers, enabling children to receive care closer to home when safe to do so.

The telehealth consultations are overseen by board-certified pediatric trauma surgeons and staffed by advanced practice providers from Primary Children’s Hospital’s Miller Campus in Lehi, Utah. The service is provided at no cost to participating hospitals, the release said.