Maryland health system adopts Oracle patient access platform

A large Baltimore-area health system with an Oracle Health EHR has deployed the company’s cloud-based patient access platform to modernize its contact center operations.

“Historically, health systems supported these workflows using on-premises infrastructure sized for peak demand,” a Feb. 18 Oracle blog post stated. “At the same time, patient access data, while transactional in nature, must be retained, audited, and protected as regulated health information. This approach leads to resources that sit underutilized most of the year and add significant operational overhead for IT teams.”

With rising call volumes at the health system, the technology has boosted real-time scheduling, lookups and patient workflows, allowing the organization to better handle daily and seasonal demand spikes more efficiently, according to the post.