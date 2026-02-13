Health systems to expand telehealth after 2-year Medicare extension

Health systems plan to grow their telehealth offerings after the federal government’s recent two-year extension for Medicare reimbursement, though executives are still calling for a permanent solution.

President Donald Trump signed a two-year reprieve for Medicare telehealth flexibilities Feb. 3 as part of a new federal spending package that ended a partial government shutdown. Medicare rules allowing beneficiaries to receive telehealth from home, broadening the types of virtual providers and waiving in-person requirements for behavioral health now expire Dec. 31, 2027.

“The Medicare telehealth extension through 2027 provides important near-term stability and helps prevent disruption in patient access to care,” Jasmine Bishop, vice president of the Care Innovation Lab at the Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Institute for Innovation, told Becker’s. “For health systems, it reinforces continued investment in telehealth.”

But leaders want Congress to enact a more long-term solution.

“Telehealth has been an intentional investment for us for several years, and our growth plans to support patients across our rural state extend well beyond any single reimbursement policy,” said Michael Hasselberg, PhD, RN, chief transformation and digital officer of Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine. “We are grateful for the two‑year extension, but permanent telemedicine flexibilities are needed to ensure stability for both our patients and providers alike.”

Like many other health systems, Nebraska Medicine’s virtual Medicare visits were disrupted during last year’s 43-day government shutdown. Patients had to either commit to paying out of pocket or switch to in-person appointments. About two-thirds of Nebraska Medicine’s Medicare telehealth patients had their care delayed by the lapse in reimbursement.

“Long-term permanence is still needed to ensure lasting stability for patients and providers within healthcare broadly,” Ms. Bishop said. “With a strong foundation in place, we remain focused on innovation, continuing to evolve how telehealth is delivered and exploring technologies such as wearable devices to better engage patients and expand access beyond traditional visits.”

The federal spending package, which also reauthorized CMS’ hospital-at-home waiver through September 2030, provides “stability and reimbursement clarity” for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, said Meghan Huffman, vice president of digital health. The 19-hospital system offers services including telestroke and teleICU, remote patient monitoring, and virtual care clinics for menopause and preventive cardiology.

“Now that coverage is extended for Medicare patients, we can expand these offerings, scale hospital at home and introduce new virtual care programs,” Ms. Huffman said. “Ultimately, these extensions ensure our communities can receive remarkable, comprehensive care whenever and wherever they need it.”