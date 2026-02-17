Telehealth plateaus in primary care: Epic

Telehealth use for primary care has leveled off after growing significantly amid the pandemic, Epic researchers found.

Here are four things to know from the EHR vendor’s Feb. 17 study of 411 million primary care visits between July 2022 and October 2025:

1. Telehealth utilization in primary care has been hovering around 6-7% of appointments since mid-2023, following the surge during the COVID-19 crisis.

2. Primary care telehealth remains most popular in metropolitan areas, followed by micropolitan, rural and small towns, though usage is down from its peak in each.

3. The heaviest users of the service have been 25-to-39-year-olds, who are now followed by the age groups 18-24, 40-64, 65-79, 12-17, 80-plus, 3-11, and 0-2, respectively.

4. Primary care telehealth visits have also continued to be favored by non-English speakers, with Chinese, Persian and Portuguese speakers now topping the list, percentagewise.