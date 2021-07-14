Feeling sick at 1 am? Northwell has an on-demand ER for that

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health launched its emergency room on-demand program, which allows patients to access physicians in the middle of the night.

The virtual emergency department will operate from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every night. The program gives access to a board-certified emergency medicine physician when physician offices and urgent care clinics have closed their doors, according to a July 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Five things to know: