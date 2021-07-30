Geisinger launches virtual urgent care: 4 things to know

Patients who need urgent care that's not an emergency will have a new option through a telehealth program launched by Geisinger.

Four things to know:

  1. The Danville, Pa.-based health system is launching virtual visits for conditions generally seen by its urgent care clinics, according to a July 29 news release

  2. Patients will be able to have their symptoms assessed, get referrals and prescriptions for sinus infections, urinary tract infections, the flu and more.

  3. Geisinger patients can access care via its website using the symptom checker feature. The visits are available Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  4. Geisinger offers telehealth visits for primary care, urgent care and 72 specialties.

