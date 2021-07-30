Geisinger launches virtual urgent care: 4 things to know

Listen
Patients who need urgent care that's not an emergency will have a new option through a telehealth program launched by Geisinger.
Four things to know:
- The Danville, Pa.-based health system is launching virtual visits for conditions generally seen by its urgent care clinics, according to a July 29 news release.
- Patients will be able to have their symptoms assessed, get referrals and prescriptions for sinus infections, urinary tract infections, the flu and more.
- Geisinger patients can access care via its website using the symptom checker feature. The visits are available Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Geisinger offers telehealth visits for primary care, urgent care and 72 specialties.