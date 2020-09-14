Hospital rebrands: 6 recent name changes

Below are six hospitals or health systems that have announced name changes in the last month:

1. The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital signed a letter of intent to join Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System. Under the letter of intent, Wheeling Hospital will be renamed WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

2. Delano (Calif.) Regional Medical Center has a new name, officially signifying it is part of the Adventist Health network. The 156-bed California hospital is now called Adventist Health Delano.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health completed its purchase of Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown, Ky. With the deal finalized, Hardin Memorial Health has been renamed Baptist Health Hardin.

4. Gundersen Health System has acquired a critical access hospital in Wabasha, Minn., from St. Louis-based Ascension. La Crosse, Wis.-based Gunderson acquired Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center and its associated clinics, which it renamed Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics.

5. St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, will become the 15th hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care's system Oct. 1. With the agreement finalized, St. Luke's Hospital will be renamed McLaren St. Luke's.

6. Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System and Seaford, Del.-based Nanticoke Memorial Hospital have joined forces and rebranded under a new name and logo. The health system will be called TidalHealth, and the hospitals will be renamed TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

