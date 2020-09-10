California hospital rebrands, joins Adventist Health

Delano (Calif.) Regional Medical Center has a new name, officially signifying it is part of the Adventist Health network, according to local news station KGET.

The 156-bed California hospital is now called Adventist Health Delano.

Adventist Health began operating the facility, along with its three clinics, Jan. 1 after receiving approval from the California attorney general.

Under terms of the deal, Adventist agreed to build a new birthing unit at the hospital and add clinics to serve the area.

“While the name is changing, the community will continue to receive that personal care that a hometown hospital provides," said Adventist Health Delano President David Butler. "With Adventist Health owning and operating the medical center and its clinics, the community has gained the expertise and resources of a large healthcare system that has received national recognition for excellence."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Care New England, Lifespan to merge

Ascension sells Minnesota hospital to Gundersen

Baptist Health acquires 9th hospital for $361M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.