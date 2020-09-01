Maryland, Delaware hospitals join forces, rebrand as TidalHealth

Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System and Seaford, Del.-based Nanticoke Memorial Hospital have joined forces and rebranded under a new name and logo.

The health system will be called TidalHealth, and the hospitals will be renamed TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

The new name came after months of research and interviews with the patients, physicians and other employees, according to a system news release.

"TidalHealth is more than a new name and logo; it represents shared values, a shared culture and the team's unwavering commitment to its community. Just as the tides shape our waterways, TidalHealth is shaping healthcare on Delmarva," the health system said.

The TidalHealth umbrella will consist of the two hospitals, a new combined physicians group and the McCready Health Pavilion, a hospital in Crisfield, Md., that was acquired by Peninsula Regional in March.

Steve Leonard, president and CEO of TidalHealth, told the Salisbury Daily Times.

that the TidalHealth network has more than 5,000 employees and 250 providers in its physician network.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Bankrupt Randolph Health has a buyer

Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

The largest healthcare M&A deals announced in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.