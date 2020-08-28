Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

Eleven transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced since Aug. 1:

1. 2 Arizona hospitals to join Dignity Health

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, a two-hospital system in Prescott, Ariz., announced Aug. 25 that it has entered into an affiliation agreement to join Dignity Health's Arizona division.

2. Bankrupt Randolph Health near deal with potential buyer to keep hospital open

Randolph Health, a bankrupt single-hospital system based in Asheboro, N.C., is working to finalize an agreement to be sold to the Dava Foundation.

3. West Virginia hospital to join Ohio system in October

Sistersville (W.Va.) General Hospital will join Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System Oct. 1.

4. LCMC Health's acquisition of struggling 420-bed Louisiana hospital advances

Jefferson Parish residents voted to approve the sale of East Jefferson General, a financially distressed facility in Metairie, La., to New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

5. Sale saves California hospital from closing

For-profit provider AHMC Healthcare has finalized the purchase of two California hospitals from Verity Health System, a bankrupt system based in El Segundo, Calif.

6. Prime adds 46th hospital: 4 things to know about the $350M deal

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare announced Aug. 14 that it has completed the acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center, a 384-bed hospital in Lynwood, Calif.

7. Banner Health's $200M acquisition of Wyoming hospital OK'd

The Natrona (Wyo.) County Commissioners voted to approve the sale of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper to Phoenix-based Banner Health in a deal worth more than $200 million.

8. McLaren Health Care adds 15th hospital

St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, will become the 15th hospital in McLaren Health Care's system on Oct. 1.

9. Sentara, Cone Health to form $11.5B system

Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health plan to merge in a deal that would create a 17-hospital system with more than 2,400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

10. Sale of 80-bed California hospital advances

The Petaluma Health Care District board approved a letter of intent to sell Petaluma (Calif.) Valley Hospital to an affiliate of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health.

11. Marshfield Clinic acquires, renames 2 hospitals from Ascension

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System completed its acquisition of two hospitals from Ascension Wisconsin.

