West Virginia hospital to join Ohio system in October

Sistersville (W.Va.) General Hospital will join Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System Oct. 1, according to The Marietta Times.

Sistersville General, a critical access hospital, will become the third hospital in Memorial Health System's network.

Sistersville General will retain its name after the transition, according to the report.



Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We look forward to the future as part of Memorial Health System," said Brandon Chadock, CEO of Sistersville General Hospital. "Together, we will honor the history of our hospital and continue to build on its success. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high quality care in Tyler County for many years to come."

More articles on healthcare transactions:

KKR veteran creates healthcare PE firm

Sale saves California hospital from closing

LCMC Health's acquisition of struggling 420-bed Louisiana hospital advances

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.