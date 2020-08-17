KKR veteran creates healthcare PE firm

Jim Momtazee, a 21-year veteran of investment firm KKR, has launched his own company to pursue private equity deals in the healthcare sector.

Patient Square Capital aims to become the "preeminent investment firm in healthcare."

It plans to look for deals in the industry related to technology-enabled services, biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, providers, digital health and medical devices, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

Mr. Momtazee previously worked at KKR, where he helped form the firm's health care group in 2001 and subsequently led it for more than 10 years. He stepped down last year.

Mr. Montazee created the new company with Maria Walker, who spent 17 years at investment firm KPMG.

